Asim Riaz Takes Dig At Shehnaaz Gill's Latest Dance Videos? Fans React On Cryptic Post

After a long time, actor Shehnaaz Gill was spotted having a great time at her manager’s engagement with her dancing videos emerging on social media, Though Shehnaaz was completely devastated after her best friend Sidharth Shukla’s death, however, it seems that she is slowly getting back to a normal life. Well, it seems that Shehnaaz’s co-contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz did not like her gesture.

In the videos from Shehnaaz’s manager’s engagement, she can be seen dancing along with her friends while having a great time and enjoying herself. On seeing the videos, Asim takes a dig and speaks about people who ‘get over’ the deaths of their loving ones so soon. Though it is not clear whether Asim’s tweet was for Shehnaaz, however, fans of the latter lashed out at Asim for his remarks. Asim’s tweet spoke about some ‘dancing clips’ and how people move on after the death of a loved one pretty soon.

“Just saw a few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon…Kya baat …kya baat,” wrote Asim. Fans of Shehnaaz were quick to react to the post and gave their hot takes on the same. One of the users who was completely shocked to read the post wrote, “Have always stood by you, given you the levy, tried to keep the brotherhood alive just coz Sid liked you. My Sid never liked the wrong people. Today I have nothing to say.”

Have always stood by you, given you the levy, tried to keep the brotherhood alive just coz Sid liked you. My Sid never liked wrong people. Today I have nothing to say. So disappointed Asim. Whoever this is for, everyone has the right to live their life the way they want to... — A 🤙🏽 (Sid 💫) (@BiggBossTw) December 27, 2021

Ppl get over loved ones so soon. For instance, A snake named Asim got over his buddy Sid for a girl, abused him n his late father, cursed him, tourchered him n what not. Also, Asim was releasing his carp rap songs just 2 days after the dismise of sid.



So yeah guys, #NewWorld 👏 — ✨SKG✨ˢʰᵉʰⁿᵘᵃʳʸ (@globuspellidus) December 27, 2021

Genuinely, not expected this from you Asim. I was your die hard fan from last 2 years. Seriously giving taunt to someone who's try to move on from bad days..



I'm very happy to see her like this because I also going through from this pain of losing someone 💔



SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ — G H A U S I A (@ghausiatifa) December 27, 2021

Another user vented her anger on the same and wrote, “Ppl get over loved ones so soon. For instance, A snake named Asim got over his buddy Sid for a girl.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ So now you will tell her what to do and what not. Please keep your advice to yourself.” One Twitter user wrote, "If this is for #ShehnaazGill then I just feel bad for Asim. 1st of all he has NO rights to judge someone like that. And Shehnaaz has no life left? She’ll do what makes her happy. It’s sick and sad that Asim doesn’t understand how grief works. Love to @ishehnaaz_gill SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ.

Everyone is moving on re..U r making Song for Umar..i'm SidHearts but supporting Umar..

she also has right to move on & to stay happy becoz our life is temporary, we all learnt that on 2nd Sept.. . — 🅒🅐 🅡🅐🅚🅔🅢🅗 🇮🇳❤️ (@albelaindian) December 27, 2021

Ever since Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died in September, his close friend Shehnaaz Gill has maintained a low profile. On Sunday, a video of the Punjabi singer dancing to Marathi hit number, Zingaat, at the engagement of her manager surfaced online and fans were happy to see her back to leading a normal life.

Image: Instagram/AsimRiaz77.Official/Sonu_143