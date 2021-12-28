Last Updated:

Asim Riaz Takes Dig At Shehnaaz Gill's Latest Dance Videos? Fans React On Cryptic Post

After a long time, actor Shehnaaz Gill was spotted having a great time at her manager’s engagement with her dancing videos emerging on social media.

Prachi Arya
Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz takes a dig at Shehnaaz, Shehnaaz Gill's dance videos

After a long time, actor Shehnaaz Gill was spotted having a great time at her manager’s engagement with her dancing videos emerging on social media, Though Shehnaaz was completely devastated after her best friend Sidharth Shukla’s death, however, it seems that she is slowly getting back to a normal life. Well, it seems that Shehnaaz’s co-contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz did not like her gesture. 

In the videos from Shehnaaz’s manager’s engagement, she can be seen dancing along with her friends while having a great time and enjoying herself. On seeing the videos, Asim takes a dig and speaks about people who ‘get over’ the deaths of their loving ones so soon. Though it is not clear whether Asim’s tweet was for Shehnaaz, however, fans of the latter lashed out at Asim for his remarks. Asim’s tweet spoke about some ‘dancing clips’ and how people move on after the death of a loved one pretty soon.

Asim Riaz takes a dig at Shhnaaz Gil''s recent social appearance? 

“Just saw a few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon…Kya baat …kya baat,” wrote Asim. Fans of Shehnaaz were quick to react to the post and gave their hot takes on the same. One of the users who was completely shocked to read the post wrote, “Have always stood by you, given you the levy, tried to keep the brotherhood alive just coz Sid liked you. My Sid never liked the wrong people. Today I have nothing to say.”

Another user vented her anger on the same and wrote, “Ppl get over loved ones so soon. For instance, A snake named Asim got over his buddy Sid for a girl.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ So now you will tell her what to do and what not. Please keep your advice to yourself.” One Twitter user wrote, "If this is for #ShehnaazGill then I just feel bad for Asim. 1st of all he has NO rights to judge someone like that. And Shehnaaz has no life left? She’ll do what makes her happy. It’s sick and sad that Asim doesn’t understand how grief works. Love to @ishehnaaz_gill SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ.

Ever since Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died in September, his close friend Shehnaaz Gill has maintained a low profile. On Sunday, a video of the Punjabi singer dancing to Marathi hit number, Zingaat, at the engagement of her manager surfaced online and fans were happy to see her back to leading a normal life.

