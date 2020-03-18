'Awful': Oprah Winfrey Debunks Rumours Of Her Getting Arrested For Sex Trafficking

American media executive, Oprah Winfrey took on Twitter on March 18 to address an “awful fake thing” which led to her being trending on various social media platforms. Not only did the 66-year-old actor said that “its not true” but also informed that she has not been raided or arrested, instead, in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, she is adhering to social distancing from the world.

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020

Rumours against Winfrey

According to international reports, Winfrey had to spoke about the rumour after an unidentified post went viral across social media platforms that she had been arrested and her house was raided, allegedly for sex trafficking. The conspiracy theory without a source had also stated that the one-time Hollywood mogul, Harvey Weinstein received a 23-year-old sentence for rape an assault instead of longer prison time in exchange for blowing the whistle on the apparent trafficking activities of not just Winfrey but also like Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Ellen DeGeneres, and politicians including Bill Clinton and Joe Biden.

Why Oprah trending rn and I seen this on Facebook on SUNDAY pic.twitter.com/W9LwLsMONA — Belinda (@bdabxoer) March 18, 2020

With the increasing panic regarding the pandemic, many internet users also reacted to the fake news about celebrities and said: “People are bored in quarantine”. Recently, even White House national Security had to debunk another rumour of putting the United States under lockdown and said that it was “fake”. Not only did the authorities informed that the messages were untrue but also assured that there is “no lockdown” while the country has at least 6,522 confirmed cases with 116 deaths due to fatal COVID-19.

Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown. @CDCgov has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19. #coronavirus — NSC (@WHNSC) March 16, 2020

