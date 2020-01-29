Oprah Winfrey Birthday: Inspirational Quotes Of The 'Queen Of All Media'

Oprah Winfrey is known as one of the world’s most influential people and continues to inspire people. Oprah Winfrey, who is also known as the Queen of All Mediai's is an actor, producer, philanthropist, entrepreneur.

Oprah Winfrey experienced poverty and sexual abuse in her childhood. Despite it all, the actor was determined to be successful. She was academically gifted by the knack for public speaking and she went on to receive a college scholarship and earn a degree in speech and performing arts, which helped her launc a career in television.

Also Read: Atlanta Student Receives An iPhone From Oprah Winfrey As A Gift

Oprah Winfrey’s quotes

Also Read: Oprah Winfrey: 'No Regrets About Not Having Kids Or Getting Married'

Also Read: Oprah Winfrey Advises Prince Harry & Meghan On Royal Exit? Here's What The TV Queen Said

Oprah Winfrey owns a book club and inspires others to read the book along with her. The book club then fixes a day and they discuss the book together, as a group. The entrepreneur believes that one should not undervalue himself/herself.

Another best quote of Oprah Winfrey that she shared was when she said one should always be grateful for what they have, if they are not, they will never be satisfied and will never ever have enough. In one of her speeches, the legend also said that one should work towards becoming significant more than being successful because if one becomes significant, success follows.

Also Read: Oprah Winfrey Talks About How Russell Simmons Pressured Her To Drop #MeToo Documentary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.