Balika Vadhu Actor Neha Marda Welcomes Baby Girl With Businessman Husband Ayushman Agarwal

Balika Vadhu famed Neha Marda gave birth to a baby girl on Friday (Apr 7), as reported by news agency ANI. Earlier that day, Neha was taken to a hospital due to health complications. She kept her followers updated by posting pictures from the hospital and talking openly about the difficulties she was having with her pregnancy. Neha was supposed to give birth to the child in May, but instead, she delivered a premature baby.

In the post on Neha’s official Instagram handle, the caption read, “Waiting for a speedy recovery at this last phase of her pregnancy journey. She has all faith in that one power. Shri Shivay Namstyuvhyam. Regards, Team Neha Marda.” Several fans sent their wishes in the comments section. Fellow actress Shrashti Maheshwari commented, “God is there.” In the photo, Neha was seen smiling at the camera, while laying on the hospital bed. A phone was kept next to her and was playing a holy chant of Lord Shiva. The actress was spotted receiving nursing care in another image.

Neha Marda’s marriage

Neha Marda tied the knot with businessman Ayushman Agarwal back in 2012. After a decade of being married, the TV actress announced her pregnancy in November 2022 on her Instagram handle. In the caption she wrote, "This is such a beautiful "US" which I can't express . We were never desperate for "U "but today I feel we needed "YOU". YOU are a necessity and priority. YOU are love, life and universe. Thanku for completing us (red heart and folded hands emojis).'' Neha also shared pictures from the Godh Bharai ceremony as well.