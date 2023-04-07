Pregnant Neha Marda Shares Health Update After Hospitalisation Due To Complications

Neha Marda was recently hospitalised due to health complications, but shared an update on social media. The Balika Vadhu actor’s team took to Instagram and shared a picture of her from the hospital bed as she undergoes treatment. According to the post, the actor is currently in the last trimester of her pregnancy.

In the post on Neha’s official Instagram handle, the caption read, “Waiting for a speedy recovery at this last phase of her pregnancy journey. She has all faith in that one power. Shri Shivay Namstyuvhyam. Regards, Team Neha Marda.” Several fans sent their wishes in the comments section. Fellow actress Shrashti Maheshwari commented, “God is there.”

In the photo, Neha was seen smiling at the camera while laying on the hospital bed. Beside her, a phone was kept with a spiritual chant of Lord Shiva playing. In another picture, the actor was seen being looked after by a nurse. After her post, one of the social media users wrote: "All the best Neha." Another fan mentioned, "My fav Indian actress. I pray for speedy recovery and deliver like a Hebrew woman."

Check out the post below.

Cause for Neha Marda’s hospitalisation

Neha Marda was reportedly hospitalised after she suffered complications with her pregnancy. As per the post, the actor is currently awaiting a “speedy recovery,” though further updates on her health are yet to be revealed. Apart from Balika Vadhu, Neha is also known for her role in Doli Armaano Ki.

Neha Marda’s marriage

Neha Marda tied the knot with businessman Ayushman Agarwal back in 2012. After a decade of being married, the TV actress announced her pregnancy earlier this year. She also shared pictures from the Godh Bharai ceremony as well. She also shares constant updates from her pregnancy journey.