'Balika Vadhu' Returns On Small Screens, Avika Gor Shares A Special Message For Fans

Several iconic television dramas like Ramayan and Mahabharata have made a comeback amid the lockdown. The recent show to join the list is Colors popular show Balika Vadhu. The show was based on the concept of child marriage in India. The show starring talent actors like Surekha Sikri will be rerun from April 13 at 6 pm on Colors channel.

Also Read: From 'Balika Vadhu' To 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', Here’s A Look At Ruslaan Mumtaz’s Net Worth

Also Read: TV Actors Who Made Their Name In The South Indian Film Industry

The lead actor Avika Gor took to her Instagram account to make this announcement. In Balika Vadhu, Avika Gor essaed the central role of an 8-year-old Anandi who is married off to Jagdish whose character is portrayed by Avinash Mukherjee. A few years later the grown-up characters of Anandi and Jagdish were portrayed by Pratyusha Banerjee and Shashank Vyas.

Here is a look at Anandi Gor's Instagram post

Colors TV also shared the promo of the show on its Instagram handle with the caption "Laut kar aa rahi hai sabki pyaar Anandi! Dekhiye #BalikaVadhu Mon - Fri, shaam 6 baje sirf #Colors par".

The show Balika Vadhu aired in July 2008 and concluded in July 2016. Balika Vadhu cast also includes Surekha Sikri, Anup Soni, Smita Bansal, and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla in the pivotal roles. The concept of the show Balika Vadhu was highly appreciated by the fans and received a fantastic response from the viewers.

Also Read: Esha Deol Walks The Ramp At Lakme Fashion Week With Her 'Most Comfortable Partner'

Also Read: Shubh Aarambh On Colors TV Written Update: Episode 1 All About Raja And Rani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.