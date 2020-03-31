From 'Balika Vadhu' To 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', Here’s A Look At Ruslaan Mumtaz’s Net Worth

Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife Nirali Mehta recently welcomed their first child on March 26, 2020. For those of you who are not aware of this, Ruslaan Mehta was first introduced in Bollywood with the film MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar. After his debut film, the actor has starred in several TV commercials and also starred in television serial. Apart from acting career, Mumtaz also enjoys a tremendous fan following on social media. These aspects contribute to the actor's net worth.

Ruslaan Mumtaz’s net worth

Ruslaan Mumtaz recently became a new parent. He and his wife Nirali Mehta welcomed their first child, a baby boy on March 26, 2020. The MP3 actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with his newest family addition.

Many people are not aware of this, but Ruslaan Mumtaz started his career in Bollywood back in 2007. He starred in the romantic film MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar. This movie made him a household name and the movie has gained an iconic status. The film’s title track also added to the film’s popularity.

After his debut in 2007, Ruslaan Mumtaz starred in several films namely- Teree Sang: A Kidult Love Story, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Alert 24x7, Dangerous Ishq, I Don’t Luv U, Mastang Mama, Khel Toh Ab Shuru Hoga. He also made an appearance in Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra starrer film Jabariya Jodi. He played the role of Kush in this YRF film.

The actor then bagged his first television role in the series Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara. In the TV series, he played the role of Dhruv. He further went on to star in several TV series like Encounter, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, MTV Big F, Balika Vadhu, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Laal Ishq, and Main Maayke Chali Jaungi. This filmography and several television appearances have brought Ruslaan Mumtaz’s net worth to approximately USD 4 million. This net worth is expected to see a rise as Ruslaan prepares for his upcoming projects.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

