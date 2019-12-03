Shubh Aarambh On Colors TV Written Update: Episode 1 All About Raja And Rani

In episode one we are introduced to a young Raja and Rani. Raja comes from a wealthy background whereas Rani comes from a middle-class household. The father of Rani is seen taking out his cycle as young Rani plays with her kite. Raja sits inside his car with his kite and asks his father as to why do they go to Patan every day. To this Raja’s father explains to him that in order to earn big one must travel outside their home. The same question is asked by Rani to her father. Her father too replies her with the same answer. Raja and Rani look at each other at the signal and exchange smiles.

Raja is treated lavishly in his father’s shop and congratulated for his birthday. He is told by the guests that after his birth his father’s business gained immense financial growth. Rani asks her father, why is their shop smaller as compared to Raja’s shop. Rani’s father explains to her that it is all about fate and good luck.

Raja enjoys a camel ride while Rani comes in and asks her father for a camel ride as well. Her father scolds her and tells her that he already has a cycle ride. Watching this Raja gets off the camel and claims he has finished his b trip and urges Rani to continue the ride further. Later, Rani’s father comes to pay the money for the ride, however, he falls down in his drunken state. Rani’s mother picks him up and takes him away. Rani watches this happen.

Raja cuts the cake for his birthday and proceeds to offer it to Rani who is visibly sad. Raja notices this and offers her a better ride claiming it will be magical. He forms a train with the kids by queening them up ion a line. Asha stops Raja and tells him to not play with poor kids, however, his mother explains to Asha that he has a big heart and should be allowed to continue doing what he is doing. During this Raja’s father feels a sudden pain and hugs his son one last time before he breathes his last.

The last rituals are underway for Raja’s father. The entire family mourns as the demise of Raja’s father has left him abandoned. Raja’s uncle takes up the responsibility to raise raja and to take care of his mother. Twenty years pass and the family face many perils in the twenty years.

Raja is grown up now and working at his father’s shop. He instantly remembers Rani because of the shoe she had given him twenty years ago. He insists on finding her and sets on his journey in the city. The golden shoe is stolen however it is later recovered and Raja continues his journey. He drops the shoe along the way while trying to search the mysterious girl. However, the shoe is fallen down and he gets off the truck to find the golden shoe. After looking for a while he finds the shoe.

Meanwhile, Rani is seen praying to ask the almighty to grant her with financial help. On returning home she finds that her father has wasted money on alcohol and is lying hungover in bed. Rani is fuming with anger however her mother controls her by saying he is her father and she must respect that. She later enquires how her father got the money to buy alcohol.

She is then told by her younger brother that he stole a phone to pay for the alcohol. Rani cries in pain seeing the condition of her family. Her mother cooks for people, her father an alcoholic, she expects a miracle amidst all this chaos in her life. Rani then returns to the temple to pray where Raja and Rani place coins to God’s feet at the same time.

