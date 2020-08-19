Bani J Shows Her Fans How To Do A Perfect Deadlift; Watch Video

Gurbani Judge, who is also commonly known as Bani J, recently showed her fans how to do a perfect deadlift. She took to her official social media handle and posted a video that featured her doing a deadlift. In the video, fans can see that the former model is seen flaunting her toned body and inked skin. Read on:

Bani J gives workout goals to fans

Bani J took to her official social media handle to post a video for her fans. In the video post uploaded, the Four More Shots Please! actor can be seen following her workout routine. In the video, fans can also see that the actor is accompanied by her dog. In the post, fans and followers of the TV actor can also see her tattoos clearly. The 32-year-old model captioned the post saying, "LIFTLIFE". Here is the social media post by the actor:

Bani J has dyed her hair with neon green colour and is wearing a sports bra and shorts in the video. She has also put on her sports shoes and knee guards to complete her look. In the background, fans can see a Frieda Kahlo painting handing by the wall. In the video post, Bani J lifts up 120 kgs of weight. She is seen doing four sets of weight. Fans of the actor are flooding the comment section of this video post with hearts and compliments.

Fans are also asking her questions like what inspires her to get out of the bed and pick such heavyweights. Fans are also saying that she has inspired them to lift heavy weights. A fan also asked her why the video is edited. Here are various fan reactions to the workout video by the actor:

Bani J is known for films and TV shows like MTV Roadies 4, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, MTV Vogue Style in 60, MTV Roadies 12, I Can Do That, Bigg Boss 10, Nach Baliye 9, Box Cricket League 2, Four More Shots Please!, and others. She has worked as an actor and as a host in several shows. She enjoys a strong fan-following.

