Pranab Mukherjee "stable Now; Positive Signs Noticed": Former President's Son Abhijit

Providing a health update about former President Pranab Mukherjee who has been in critical condition for a number of days following brain surgery, his son Abhijit Mukherjee has now informed that his father is stable and that his vital parameters continue to remain under control and are manageable.

Mukherjee (84) remained critical after undergoing brain surgery at a hospital in New Delhi. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 before the surgery and was put on ventilator support.

Taking to Twitter, the ex-president's son Abhijit Mukherjee informed that positive signs of improvement were observed in his father, and urged the people of the country to pray for his speedy recovery. Abhijit also thanked the team of doctors at the Army Hospital R&R for their sincere efforts to bring the former President's vital parameters under control.

READ | Former President Pranab Mukherjee Tests Positive For COVID-19; Issues Statement

'My father is stable now'

With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors , my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !🙏#PranabMukherjee — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 19, 2020

READ | Prayers For Speedy Recovery Of Pranab Mukherjee Continue In His Hometown

Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for COVID-19. He informed people through a tweet on Monday. Mukherjee requested all those who came in contact with him recently to isolate themselves and get tested for infection. The former President informed that he was on a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure when he tested positive for Coronavirus.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

READ | NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar Wishes Speedy Recovery To Ex-president Pranab Mukherjee

READ | Ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee Undergoes Successful Brain Surgery After Testing COVID +ve: PTI