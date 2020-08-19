'Aamir Khan Must Be Quarantined At Govt Hostel On Return From Turkey': Subramanian Swamy

After Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who is in Turkey to shoot his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha", met First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan on Saturday, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that under the COVID-19 regulations, Aamir Khan "has to be quarantined in a government hostel" for two weeks upon return.

'Quarantined in a government hostel'

Under the COVID-19 Regulations, Aamir Khan has to be quarantined in a government hostel for two weeks upon return. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 18, 2020

Earlier, reacting to the meet, the Rajya Sabha MP had taken a sarcastic jibe at the actor. Talking to media, Swamy termed Turkey as anti-India and said that Aamir Khan should have taken embassy people along with him while meeting the First Lady.

So I have been proven right in classifying Aamir Khan as one of the 3 Khan Musketeers? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 17, 2020

Aamir Khan meets First Lady of Turkey

According to the official website of Presidency of the Republic of Turkey, the first lady received the actor at the presidential residence at the Huber Mansion in Istanbul on Saturday, India's 74th Independence Day. First Lady Erdogan also tweeted about the meeting on her verified Twitter account.

Hint sinemasının dünyaca ünlü aktörü, yapımcı ve yönetmen @aamir_khan ile Huber Köşkü’nde keyifli bir sohbet gerçekleştirdik. Son filmi 'Laal Singh Chaddha'nın Hindistan'da yarıda kalan çekimlerini tamamlamak üzere Türkiye’yi tercih etmesinden büyük memnuniyet duydum. pic.twitter.com/uB3fU7udf6 — Emine Erdoğan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020

Photos of Aamir Khan meeting with First Lady Erdogan had gone viral. Several netizens questioned the meeting due to Turkey's recent remarks on abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and because of Turkey's friendly relations with Pakistan. Earlier this month, India rejected Turkey's remarks on abrogation of Article 370 as "factually incorrect, biased and unwarranted" and asked it to refrain from interfering in matters internal to India.

READ | Can you see Aamir Khan as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah's Bollywood remake?

READ | 'Aamir Khan free to meet who he wants,' says Singhvi but 'Turkey biggest invisible threat'

India slams Turkey

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Turkey should get a proper understanding of the ground situation. "It's factually incorrect, biased and unwarranted. Would urge Government of Turkey to get a proper understanding of the ground situation and refrain from interfering in matters internal to India," he said.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman had said on August 5 that abrogation of the Article of 370 does not contribute to peace and stability in the region. The remarks were made on the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

READ | Aamir Khan, Turkey's 1st lady Emine Erdogan make waves; she's looking forward to the film

READ | Aamir Khan & others who refused to sign a film as they wished to essay another role in it