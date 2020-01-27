How I Met Your Mother: Barney Stinson's Most Famous Quotes That Justify His Character

How I Met Your Mother is considered to be one of the most entertaining shows of all time. The TV series started in 2005 and ended in 2014. The show has over 200 episodes and is inspired by the friendship of the show's creators, Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, when they both lived in New York City. In the show, one of the most entertaining characters of the show was Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris), who never used to leave a chance to make his fans laugh on his jokes. One of Barney Stinson's famous dialogue 'Suit Up' was famous throughout the series of How I Met Your Mother, among many others. Let us take a look at some of Barney Stinson's quotes on the show How I Met Your Mother.

Barney Stinson's best quotes from How I Met Your Mother

A lie is a great story that someone ruined with the truth. True story.

Think of me like Yoda, but instead of being little and green I wear suits and I am awesome. I am your bro- I am Broda!

Whatever you do in this life, it is not legendary unless your friends are there to see it.

When I am sad, I stop being sad, and be awesome instead! True story.

It is gonna be legend- wait for it and I hope you are not lactose intolerant because the second half of that word is Dairy!

Believe it or not, I was not always as awesome as I am today.

Dude.. where is your suit? Just once, when I say "suit up" I wish you'd put on a suit.

Suits are full of joy. They are the sartorial equivalent of a baby's smile.

You guys know how it is hard to be friends with me, because I am so awesome.

A Bro is always entitled to do something stupid, as long as the rest of his Bros are all doing it.

