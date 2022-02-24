Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal garnered widespread reputation after he was crowned as the first runner up of the popular reality show. Pratik has always been vocal about how much he admired late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Recently, he was spotted at the airport with BB15 contestant Akasa Singh after which paparazzi surrounded the star multiple questions.

'There is no one like Sidharth Shukla': Pratik Sehajpal

Complementing Pratik for his resemblance to Siddharth Shukla, a paparazzi said, "You are the second Sidharth Shukla of Bigg Boss". Responding to it, Sehajpal said, "There cannot be any other Siddharth Shukla, he was one and will always remain one, nobody can be like him." The Splitsvilla fame looked uber-cool as he was seen wearing a blue checked shirt with black pants and white shoes, while Akasa wore a beige co-ord set teamed up with black crop top. Pratik and Akasa are headed to some secret location for the shooting for a song from their upcoming project. The duo share a really good friendship ever since Bigg Boss season 15.

Fans didn't wait and started reacting to Pratik's humble reply to a paparazzi. A fan wrote, "Sidharth is Sidharth and Pratik is Pratik don't compare to anyone to Sidharth", another fan wrote that there is no other like Sidharth Shukla, adding, "Please do not compare him to Sidharth Shukla, Sidharth is a GOAT, and ya at the same time Pratik is a gentle and good man".

Pratik Sehajpal remembers Sidharth Shukla

Recently, Pratik Sehajpal took to his Instagram handle and penned an emotional note after learning Sidharth Shukla's demise. Sharing a picture of the late actor, Sehajpal explained that he learnt about the news late as he was on the reality show. He wrote in the caption, "Got to know very late as was in the show. He inspires me so much because what a strong and hardworking man he is." He further added, "Somewhere I always had him in the back of my head when I was in the show. As much as I got to know him, He is a great man! HE STILL IS. Strong souls live forever. #foreversidhartshukla".

Image: Instagram/@prakasa_holic_