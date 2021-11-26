BB15: Vishal Kotian's Eviction Doesn't Go Down Well With Fans; Threaten To Stop Watching

The controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 15 is reaching its finale and has been getting much more serious in the past few weeks. The show eliminated four contestants in two days and has left its fans in shock. While Simba Nagpal was evicted from the show on Wednesday, November 24, yesterday's episode saw three more eliminations. Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin were evicted from the show on November 25. As Vishal Kotian won hearts as soon as he entered the house and also has mentioned several times how the show is important for him, his fans recently stood for him and asked BB15 to bring him back. They also threatened the maker that they will stop watching the show.

Thursday's episode saw comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa play ringmasters and made the bottom five do some funny and crazy tasks. To win, the bottom five had to gain the attention of those in the top five. The makers also gave the audience a chance to vote via Voot Select. By the end of the task, Bharti and Haarsh declared Vishal, Jay and Neha were the ones who failed which led to their eviction.

Netizens slam Bigg Boss 15 eviction process to support Vishal Kotian

The social media platform Twitter saw a plethora of tweets in support of Vishal Kotian. While some asked Bigg Boss to bring the actor back, others threatened the makers they would stop watching the show. One of the Twitter users wrote, "I am done with your show @biggboss @ColorsTV. You don't deserve a great player like #VishalKotian. You eliminate a strong player by degrading him and attacking him continuously." "Your favouritism towards certain contestants are visible to us," the user added.

One of the fans accused the makers of ruining Vishal Kotian's game. The user also claimed Vishal's eviction was not the actor's failure but the show's failure. The user wrote, "VishalKotian was an interesting player. But lord makers started exposing him and ruined his game left right-centre. This time makers are the biggest failure, not the contestants." Vishal Kotian's exit was also very emotional for many of his fans. they highlighted how moments before getting eliminated, Vishal Kotian said the show was very important for him.

Image: Instagram/@vishaalkotian