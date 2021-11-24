Last Updated:

Bigg Boss 15: Fans Slam Show For Eliminating Contestants In Coffins, 'death Is No Joke'

The latest promo of 'Bigg Boss 15', which reveals that the next contestant to be eliminated will leave in a coffin, is facing a serious backlash from fans.

Bigg Boss 15

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15 dropped a new trailer that faced some serious backlash from fans. The trailer revealed the next contestant, who will be eliminated, will leave the house in a coffin. The show's fans found the idea of using the coffin insensitive and expressed their disappointment via Twitter.

The latest promo of BB15 saw the show's one of the most serious eliminations. The showrunners seemingly gave the responsibility of elimination in the hands of the contestants. In the clip, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and other contestants were seen debating who should be removed. While Karan Kundrra suggests they should remove the strong contestant and save the ones who are with them, Tejasswi asks Shamita not to save Neha Bhasin. Meanwhile, Shamita says this might be the most difficult decision for her, others discuss who they should save. As the tension in the house increases, several contestants can be seen crying. In the end, the contestants are seen pushing a coffin out from the house.

Netizens criticise usage of coffins in Bigg Boss 15 for elimination

As soon as the promo was released, people began criticising it on the internet. Some reflected how the idea of the coffin was insensitive especially when the entire country lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the users wrote, "Pls don’t telecast the coffin part it may be a sensitive issue for many people. Keep these tough covid times in mind!![sic]." Another one claimed such content should not be shown on national television. The Twitter user wrote, "I understand shows are over-dramatized to make them look aesthetically pleasing. BUT SENDING SOMEONE OUT IN A COFFIN?? UTTER INSESITIVITY. This should not have been shown in national television. What creativity is this?[sic]."

Some users also mentioned the contestant's family might be horrified seeing their loved one being pushed out of the house in a coffin. The user wrote, "Set everything aside , that coffin theme was d!sgusting ~Whatever it's, these makers are none to Put someone in a coffin this is enough to horrifying his family & friends[sic]," while criticising the show's creativity. One of the fans also mentioned using the coffin as a prop is wrong, morally.

