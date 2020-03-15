'Ninne Ishtapaddanu' To 'Nevvu Nenu': Best Telugu Movies Of Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is a popular Indian Television actor who is widely famous for her roles in shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3. She is also known for her performance in the 2004 movie titled Krishna Cottage. The 38-year-old actor has also featured in several Bollywood and South Indian films.

Hassanandani made her debut with the Tamil movie, Varushamellam Vasantham, while she made her Telugu film debut with the film titled Nuvvu Nenu. which was released in the year 2001. While the actor has made her appearance in multilingual movies, here's a list of the actor's Telugu movies to watch.

Nuvvu Nenu

Nuvvu Nenu is a 2001 romantic drama movie helmed by Teja. The film features Uday Kiran and Anita Hassanandani in pivotal roles. The supporting roles in the film are played by Tanikella Bharani, Telangana Shakuntala, and others.

Nuvvu Nenu bagged four South renowned awards and Nandi Awards. The movie revolves around the story of a man named Ravi, who is raised in a lavish lifestyle and falls in love with the daughter of a milk supplier. Their parents oppose their relationship by not allowing them to meet each other for a year. This is one of the best Telugu movies of Anita Hassanandani.

Ninne Ishtapaddanu

Ninne Ishtapaddanu is a film directed by Konda and produced by KL Narayana under the banner name Sri Durga Arts. The movie features Tarun, Sridevi and Anita Hassanandani in pivotal roles. Released in the year 2003, the film revolves around the story of a guy named Charan (Tarun) who travels to Hyderabad to find his girlfriend Sanjana (Anita Hassanandani) and meets Geeta (Sridevi) who works at a radio station. He manages to find Sanjana and learns that her love for him is not real.

Aha Naa Pellanta!

Aha Naa Pellanta is a comedy movie penned and directed by Veerabhadram. The movie features Allari Naresh, the son of the famous director E. V. V. Satyanarayana and Ritu Barmecha in pivotal roles. Srihari, Anita Hassanandani, Samrat Reddy, Subbaraju and Brahmanandam also play important roles in the film.

The film is known to have completed 100 days in all the main centres. It was also reported that Aha Naa Pellanta! was the only Telugu movie that raked huge profits in early 2011. This is yet another great film by the actor.

