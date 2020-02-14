The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anita Hassanandani Rocks Saree Looks Like A Pro; See Pictures

Television News

Anita Hassanandani is popularly known for her role of Shagun Arora in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and Vishakha Khanna in 'Naagin'. Here are her best saree looks.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is one of the most sought after actors in the Hindi television industry. She is widely known for her portrayal of Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Vishakha Khanna in Naagin. Besides her acting chops, Hassanandani is known for her sartorial choices. 

She dons traditional attires with sheer grace as evident from her social media. Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram is brimming with her voguish looks in saree. Therefore, we have compiled some of the most stylish saree looks of the actor.

Here are the incredible saree looks of Anita Hassanandani you must check out 

1. The multi-hued shimmery bliss

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

2. Red plain saree with detailed work on the blouse

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

3. A classic monotone blue shade saree 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

4. A dazzling black saree featuring a fashionable halter necked blouse

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Also read: Anita Hassanandani's Movies That Made An Impact In Bollywood, Check Out

5. A simple look in a multi-shaded saree paired with peach blouse

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

6. Clad in nine yards of sheer elegance for television awards event 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

7. Slaying the look in a voguish violet coloured saree 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Also read: Anita Hassanandani's Photos Prove She Carries Bright Colours With Ease; See Pics

8. Hassanandani is rocking a gorgeous white saree look 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

9. All about bold purple shade and gleaming sequins

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Also read: Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy's Chemistry Gives Fans Major Couple Goals

Also read: Anita Hassanandani Slays All Her Beach Looks And These Pictures Are Proof

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
RISHI SUNAK 'HONOURED' TO BE UK FM
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
NAWAB MALIK QUESTIONS PULWAMA PROBE