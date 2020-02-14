Anita Hassanandani Rocks Saree Looks Like A Pro; See Pictures

Anita Hassanandani is one of the most sought after actors in the Hindi television industry. She is widely known for her portrayal of Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Vishakha Khanna in Naagin. Besides her acting chops, Hassanandani is known for her sartorial choices.

She dons traditional attires with sheer grace as evident from her social media. Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram is brimming with her voguish looks in saree. Therefore, we have compiled some of the most stylish saree looks of the actor.

Here are the incredible saree looks of Anita Hassanandani you must check out

1. The multi-hued shimmery bliss

2. Red plain saree with detailed work on the blouse

3. A classic monotone blue shade saree

4. A dazzling black saree featuring a fashionable halter necked blouse

5. A simple look in a multi-shaded saree paired with peach blouse

6. Clad in nine yards of sheer elegance for television awards event

7. Slaying the look in a voguish violet coloured saree

8. Hassanandani is rocking a gorgeous white saree look

9. All about bold purple shade and gleaming sequins

