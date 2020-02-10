Anita Hassanandani's Movies That Made An Impact In Bollywood, Check Out

Anita Hassanandani is an Indian actor who is famous for her roles in leading Indian Television shows. The 38-year-old actor has also starred in multiple Bollywood and South Indian movies. Let us take a look at some of her noteworthy works in the Hindi film industry.

Here are Anita Hassanandani's best Bollywood films

Kucch To Hai

Kucch To Hai was Anita Hassanandani's debut Hindi film that was helmed by Anurag Basu and Anil V. Kumar. The film also starred Tusshar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Rishi Kapoor, etc in lead roles and was released in the year 2003. Check out the trailer of the movie below.

Yeh Dil

Yeh Dil was a Bollywood drama film released in 2003. The film was directed by Teja and starred Tusshar Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Saurabh Shukla, etc in lead roles. The story revolved around two college sweethearts and how they get married with the help of their friends as their parents were not on board.

Krishna Cottage

Krishna Cottage was a 2004 Hindi horror film directed by Santram Varma. The film starred Sohail Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Isha Koppikar, Hiten Tejwani, etc in lead roles. The movie's music was composed by Anu Malik and had garnered immense fan-following at that time. Check out the film's trailer below.

Koi Aap Sa

Koi Aap Sa was a 2005 Bollywood drama that was directed by Partho Mitra. The film starred Aftab Shivdasani, Anita Hassanandani, Dipannita Sharma, Shama Deshpande, etc in lead roles. Check out the trailer of the film below.

