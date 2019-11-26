Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget's Incredible Ethnic Looks That You Can Swear By

Bepannah fame actor Jennifer Winget sways the audience with her realistic portrayal of characters onscreen. Besides her skilful acting, the Beyhadh 2 actor is renowned for her impeccable sartorial choices. Whether Jennifer has a consistent presence in television shows or not, the diva keeps her fans updated on social media by posting her gorgeous pictures on Instagram. We have compiled some of her looks in traditional outfits, which we bet, you can take style cues from. Take a look at them.

1. Lime saree

Jennifer Winget attended her friend's wedding when she donned this gorgeous outfit. Clad in a light green saree, the Beyhadh star stole the show with her stunning look. Adorned with white thread work, this saree boasted of its sheer elegance. Jennifer opted for minimal makeup and sported large round earrings for a complete look.

2. White golden dress

The Dill Mill Gayye actor has donned white-golden ensemble for a dreamy look. Jennifer has opted for a white blouse and skirt with a thick golden border, flaunting her toned midriff. The Beyhadh actor has sported dangling earrings and loose hair. Jennifer is giving princess vibes in this creative traditional attire.

3. One in the pastel shade outfit

The Bepannah actor must have made head turns with this ethnic outfit. Jennifer Winget has teamed her charming smile with this subtle and elegant pastel blue shaded traditional wear. The actor chose minimal makeup look and sported heavily embellished earrings. She has kept her soft curls loose, while her silky flicks are adding glam to her look.

