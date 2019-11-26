Beyhadh 2's Maya Has Introduced Multiple Firsts In Indian Daily Soap

Beyhadh 2 is all set to premiere on December 2. The show will reportedly replace Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show features Jennifer Winget who will reprise her role as the psychotic Maya from the first season. Beyhadh 2's cast, other than Jennifer, is fully new. Ashish Choudhary and Shivin Narang have replaced Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani.

The first season of Beyhadh was a raging success with the audience. This seems to have inspired the makers to come with a second season where Jennifer Winget will play the role of Maya Mehrotra once again. The show had a very different kind of content than what the Indian audience is used to seeing on-screen. Beyhadh 2 has breached many boundaries and successfully delivered a thriller. It also introduced a few new ideas.

Also Read: Jennifer Winget's Maya To Be Darker, Scarier And Crazier In Beyhadh 2

Beyhadh has a flawed character as its pivotal character

While most Indian daily soaps have positive heroines as their lead, Beyhadh is wholly different with an antagonist for its lead character. The usual female lead characters in Indian daily soaps are apparently devoid of flaws and think about the general good of humanity. But Maya is very different from these kinds of heroines. She is obsessed with her lover. She also commits a lot of murders including that of her father, mother, and mother-in-law. She makes mistakes, but makers attempt to make light of the character's misdeeds.

Beyhadh has a lot of dark scenes

To capture the essence of Maya's obsession and backstory, Beyhadh had a lot of dark and gory scenes. Maya had even killed her mother-in-law by trapping her in a box-bed and sleeping on it the whole night. Such dark scenes have never before been portrayed on-screen in Indian daily soaps.

Beyhadh's antagonist was more popular than the positive character

Beyhadh also broke a trend in Indian television. Usually, the positive and "good" people are loved by the audience. But it seems that Jennifer Winget's Maya was more loved and appreciated than Saanjh, played by Aneri Vajani. The response to Maya's character was particularly overwhelming, enough to inspire the makers to come with a second season featuring the antagonist in a pivotal role.

Also Read: Beyhadh 2's Maya Was Far More Popular With Fans Than The Heroine Saanjh; Here Is Why

Actor Jennifer Winget has reportedly promised her fans with a "darker, scarier, crazier" version now. Beyhadh 2's promo also lives up to Jennifer's statement showing a Maya who is more neurotic than that from the first season. While Maya from the first season was obsessed with love, Beyhadh 2's Maya is obsessed with revenge.

Watch Beyhadh 2's promos here:

Also Read: Beyhadh 2 Promo Shows Jennifer Winget Reprising Her Role As Maya

Also Read: Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Almost Breaks Her Nails During Promo Shoot

Also Read: Jennifer Winget: Check Out Some Of The Actress' Best Looks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.