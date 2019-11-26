Beyhadh 2's Maya Was Far More Popular With Fans Than The Heroine Saanjh; Here Is Why

Jennifer Winget's hit romantic thriller Beyhadh is now about to get its second season, Beyhadh 2, the promo for which was dropped recently. The first Beyhadh depicted Maya as a deranged and obsessive woman who would do anything to make her lover stay with her. Beyhadh 2, on the other hand, promises a new take on Jennifer's character, where she is out for revenge. The promo also insinuates that Maya will have some ability related to time. Beyhadh 2 seems to have no connection to the first season also has a completely new supporting cast. That means that Aneri Vajani, who played Saanjh in season one, will no longer be in the show.

Maya vs Saanjh

Beyhadh's most interesting dynamic was the contrast between the lead heroine Saanjh and the vamp Maya, which will no longer be present in season two. Interestingly, many fans of Beyhadh found Maya to be far more compelling than the Saanjh, who was the hero everyone was supposed to root for. Though Maya was depicted as a psychotic villain, Jennifer's portrayal of the character truly connected with fans.

Maya was always composed and strong-willed, though those traits took a dark turn later when it was revealed that she was obsessive and mentally unstable. However, Saanjh was far more bubbly and her character was tame compared to that of Maya's. Saanjh was often portrayed as a stereotypical girl in love and did not have the intelligence and scheming nature that Maya possessed.

For many viewers of the show, Maya was also the more relatable of the two women in the beginning. She was far more down to Earth compared to Saanjh and her traits were far more likeable than that of the hero. Even when Maya showed her dark and cruel aspects, she just rose in popularity. She was a cunning and was capable of doing things by herself, while Saanjh often relied on the help of others to survive Maya's schemes.

Finally, the simplest reason as to why fans prefered Maya over Saanjh, was the fact that people then to like a good villain. In the thriller and the action genre, a good villain always improves the entertainment value of the show or film. And Maya from Beyhadh was one of the best villains to have ever been portrayed on Indian Television.

