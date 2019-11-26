Jennifer Winget's Maya To Be Darker, Scarier And Crazier In Beyhadh 2

After the success of Beyhadh, the makers have come with a second season. Popular television actor, Jennifer Winget reprises her role as Maya while the rest of the cast has been replaced by Ashish Choudhary and Shivin Narang. While the trailers of Beyhadh 2 were a raging success with Maya being her psychotic self, Beyhadh 2's Maya is also expected to be a huge favourite with the audience.

Jennifer Winget talks about her character Maya

Jennifer Winget and Ashish Choudhary had attended the launch of Beyhadh 2 which took place on Monday in Mumbai. During the media interaction, Jennifer reportedly said that this season will be darker, scarier, crazier and more intense. The trailers have already proved that Maya’s obsession will break all boundaries. And after Jennifer’s revelation, fans can expect a lot from the second season.

Beyhadh 2's promo:

In a video uploaded during the trailer launch, Jennifer Winget talked about her character Maya. She revealed that the first season was all about Maya’s obsession with love but in the second season her obsession is about revenge. She also added that the first season was successful because the entire cast and crew were “in sync” with one another. For Beyhadh 2, however, Jennifer reportedly said that the idea is not to compete with others but with themselves, rather the first season.

The first season of Beyhadh featured Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani. Jennifer was seen in a negative role for the first time. But still, she was reportedly one of the popular actors of the show. The second season will reportedly replace Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony TV from December 2.

