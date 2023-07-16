Bhagyalaxmi Actor Akash Choudhary Escapes Major Road Accident In Mumbai

Splitsvilla 10 fame Akash Choudhary recently met with a road accident in Navi Mumbai. The actor was travelling to Lonavala with his dog, Hazel when his car was struck by a truck. While Akash escaped unharmed, the incident shook the actor.

2 things you need to know

Akash Choudhary first rose to fame with his appearance in season 10 of the reality show Splitsvilla.

He also worked in the television show Bhagyalaxmi.

Pictures of car accident surface online

The photos of Akash’s car accident surfaced online on Sunday. A careless truck driver struck their automobile from behind as it was being driven through the Navi Mumbai streets, seriously damaging the rear. Although Akash and the animal, who were seated in the front, were unharmed, the experience left the actor shaken.

(A truck rear-ended Akash Choudhary's car, causing damage to the vehicle's back | Image: Twitter)

Reportedly, following the incident, the actor addressed the truck driver. The driver expressed his sincere regret and apologised. Akash reportedly has decided not to report him to the police. Later, the actor hurried to Lonavala to spend quality time with his dog after arranging another vehicle.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died in similar car accident

Previously, a similar car accident caused the life of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya. She passed away in a fatal traffic accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. The actress tried to get out of the vehicle through the window post the crash but sustained a head injury which proved fatal. She was rushed to Banjar Civil Hospital where the doctors declared her dead. Last month, Youtuber Devraj Patel also died in a road accident after their two-wheeler was hit by a truck on the outskirts of Raipur, Chhattisgarh.