Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies In A Road Accident, Confirms Producer

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who was well-known for her role in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has died in a road accident. The news of her untimely demise has sent shockwaves in the entertainment industry. The news of her unfortunate accident was shared by producer-actor JD Majethia on his social media handle. JD Majethia worked with the late actress in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai as the show's producer and has known her for a long time.

Informing that the actor's accident occurred in North India, JD Majethia wrote, " Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic)." More details about Vaibhavi's death are awaited.

A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away.She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi 🙏 — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) May 23, 2023

About Vaibhavi's role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya portrayed the role of Jasmine Mavani in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai season 2. In the show, Jasmine was a distant relative of Madhusudan Bhai - another character. She later played the love interest of Roshesh. In the show, Vaibhavi aka Jasmine was a theatre artist and singer with broken English and her accent was highly disapproved by Maya.

Other shows of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

Apart from the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya has also worked in several other shows. She has worked in Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka. She played the role of Anisha or Annie in the TV show. She further worked in the TV series Please Find Attached. Vaibhavi portrayed the role of Ratna Ghosh in the show. She also featured in the film titled Chhapaak and shared the screen with Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. That film was released back in 2020 and Vaibavi played the role of Minakshi in the film. Also, she was going to feature in the film titled Timir. The film is slated to release in 2023, however, the date is yet to be confirmed.