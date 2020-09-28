Bhakhtyar And Tannaz Irani Share Pregnancy Post; Latter Reacts To The ‘prank'

Bhakhtyar Irani and Tannaz Irani were filled with congratulatory wishes after Bhakhtyar announced that they are expecting their third child together. But the actor went on to share another post recently wherein he revealed that the previous announcement was nothing but a prank. Bhakhtyar along with wife Tannaz shared a video wherein they clarified the same to their fans.

Also Read: Bhaktiyaar Irani's Instagram Handle Gets Hacked; Wife Tannaz Irani Asks Fans For Help

Bhakhtyar Irani's prank post on Tanaaz Irani's pregnancy

Talking about the 'prank post' Bhakhtyar shared a picture of Tannaz sporting a baby bump while donning a printed blue maxi dress. He also shared a video of hers munching on a snack. On the third picture of the post, the couple can be seen posing for a selfie together in their masks.

He had stated how they are expecting their third child now. He had shared how they are announcing this news on the occasion of Daughter's Day which was on September 27, 2020. He had also thanked his wife for the 'special gift' and had announced that they were on the way to Chennai for the safe delivery of their child. Take a look at the post which was shared by the Badi Door Se Aaye Hai actor.

Also Read; Tannaz Irani Shares Pictures Of Her Swanky Posh Car; See Photos

Bhakhtyar Irani and Tannaz Irani clarify that the post was a prank

However, soon on Monday, the actor along with his wife shared a video on his social media wherein he revealed that his previous post was a prank and that Tannaz is not pregnant. Bhakhtyar stated how Tannaz's picture with the 'baby bump' was from one of her milk brand commercials which she was shooting for at the moment and that he went on to share the post as a prank since he was bored on the flight. Tannaz reacted in the video by calling her husband's post as the 'most pathetic joke of 2020.'

Tannaz added how the public did not need a joke like this and that she was not initially aware of the same. The Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon actor said that she does not check her Instagram that often and she forgets after sharing a post. The actor stated that she went on to know about the same after Bhakhtyar asked her to check her social media. The couple went on to apologize for the same at the end of the video with Bhakhtyar stating that he must be allowed to have fun like this once in a while. Take a look at their video.

Also Read: US Jet Came 'dangerously Close' To Passenger Plane, Claims Iranian Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.