Bhaktiyaar Irani's Instagram Handle Gets Hacked; Wife Tannaz Irani Asks Fans For Help

Recently, television and film actor Tannaz Irani made a public appeal for help, after her husband, actor Bhaktiyaar Irani’s official Instagram handle got hacked. Talking to her Instagram, Tannaz Irani posted a note, in which the actor informed fans about the same and asked them to DM her if they could help retrieve Bhaktiyaar’s hacked account. Take a look at the post shared:

Bhaktiyaar's Instagram gets hacked!

In her note, Tannaz also asked fans not to reply to any messages they receive from Bhaktiyaar’s Instagram handle. In her caption, Tannaz also asked fans to email her if necessary. Soon after Tannaz Irani posted the note on Instagram, fans of the actor came to her rescue and suggested her a few names, who deal with retrieving hacked accounts. Some fans advised Irani to register a complaint with Cyber cell Mumbai. Take a look at how fans helped Tannaz Irani:

Fans reacted:

Actor Tannaz recently made it to the news, when she shared an unmissable video with Bhaktiyaar, which features the actor and her family, celebrating the start of her recent television show. The video features Tannaz and Bhaktiyaar cutting the cake, which has a picture board of her character from the show. Watch the video here:

On the professional front

Tannaz is currently gearing up for her next television show, Apna Time Bhi Aayega. Starring Anushka Sen and Fahmaan Khan in the leading roles, the show follows the story of a young talented girl, who faces social barriers to reach her goal. The show features Tannaz Irani in a negative role.

In 2019, Tannaz was seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which stars actors like Dipika Kakar, Karan V. Grover and Mohini Kewalramani in the leading roles. The show follows the story of Dr Rohit, a heart surgeon and Sonakshi, a TV actor. The story gets further interesting when they both develop an unbreakable bond, which alters their lives forever. In the show, Tannaz was seen playing the role of Dr Nishi Sippy.

(Image credits: Tannaz Irani Instagram)

