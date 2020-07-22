Tannaz Irani Shares Pictures Of Her Swanky Posh Car; See Photos

Tannaz Irani took to her social media handle to share pictures of their swanky new car. Tannaz and Bhakhtyar Irani are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. The duo often goes on to share some adorable pictures on their social media handle. And now Tannaz and Bakhtyar are going all gaga on their gram as they have purchased a stylish brand new car.

Taking to Instagram, Tannaz shared some stunning pictures of them posing beside their brand new car. In the pictures, Tannaz and Bakhtyar can be seen striking a pose along with their red coloured Jeep. He can be seen sporting light green shorts, a white printed t-shirt and completed the look with a pair of white sports shoes. Tannaz donned a black printed t-shirt and blue jeans along with a pair of sports shoes. In some of the pictures, they can even be seen posing with the entire family.

Along with the pictures, Tannaz also went on to express her happiness as she went on to write a sweet note. She wrote, “Guess who’s come home! So happy to have our new car home today! Best Wishes and thank you for all the effort @bhakhtyar Love the colour and just what I wanted”. Take a look at the pictures below.

She also shared a collage of the inaugural ceremony on her Instagram stories. In the picture, Tannaz can be seen doing pooja as the new car arrived. Take a look at the picture below.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor Shared The Screen Space With These Television Stars

Seeing this picture, Tannaz and Bakhtyar’s co-stars, friends from the industry and fans have gone all out to wish the duo for this happy moment. They have also given several likes and flooded the comment section with heaps of praise and best wishes. Several celebs such as Hina Khan, Kishwer Merchant and many more commented on the post. One of the fans wrote, “Congratulations keep growing always.” While the other one wrote, “Congratulations for new member” Take a look at a few comments below.

Also read | Ford Revives Bronco Brand, Aims At Jeep's Big Off-road Sales

About the Jeep Compass Limited plus

The starting price of the Jeep Compass limited plus is reportedly from â‚¹21.92 Lacs but conditions apply. The car has several features such as BSVI Compliant Engine, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Automatic Headlamps and Rain-Sensing Wipers and many more. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Amit Sadh Reveals He Did Not Leave Television, Says 'I Was Banned By Them'

Also read | Television Star Karan Patel Reveals Why He Was Not Cast In Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 5'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.