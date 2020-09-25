Hrithik Roshan Reviews Bhumi's 'Dolly Kitty', Says It 'celebrates Inner Human Conflicts'

Recently, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter handle to give a big shout out to Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen Sharma’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. In his tweet, Hrithik Roshan mentioned that Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is one of the most 'human stories' delivered by 'exceptionally talented' Alankrita Shrivastava, Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen Sharma. Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s tweet:

Hrithik Roshan's tweet

One of the most 'human' stories delivered by the exceptionally talented @alankrita601, @konkonas & @bhumipednekar. #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare celebrates inner human conflicts, with an empowering story. Superb work by the entire team 👏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 24, 2020

In his tweet, Hrithik Roshan added that Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare wonderfully celebrates 'inner human conflicts, with an empowering story'. Hrithik also lauded the entire team in his tweet and called their work ‘superb’. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare shows a thorny dynamic between a Delhi-based housewife and her cousin, who navigate damning secrets, dreams and life on their respective roads to freedom. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the movie also stars actors like Amol Parashar and Vikrant Massey in prominent roles.

Hrithik Roshan on the professional front

The actor is currently gearing up for his next franchise film, Krrish 4, which stars also Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the leading roles. Krrish 4 is the fourth franchise film of India's first sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya, which features stars Hrithik, Preity Zinta, and Rekha in the leading roles. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the makers of Krrish 4 have eyed a Christmas release for the film, as it reportedly releases on December 25, 2020.

Hrithik Roshan will be also seen along with actor Katrina Kaif in Bang Bang Reloaded. The much-anticipated action entertainer will mark Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's on-screen reunion after five years, as the duo last joined hands for Bang Bang. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, Bang Bang managed to cross the 200-crore-mark, boosting fans' expectations from the much-awaited sequel. If the rumours are to be believed, Hrithik is currently in talks with YRF for an upcoming thriller movie. However, details about the project remain unknown.

