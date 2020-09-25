Amish Tripathi's 'Suheldev – The King Who Saved India' To Be Made Into A Movie

The much-loved Amish Tripathi book, Suheldev – The King Who Saved India, will soon be seen as a feature film. The book narrates a tale of King Suheldev, who fought the Turkish army in the 11th century which was led by Mahmud of Ghazni. The film will be directed by debutant Senthil Kumar and jointly produced by Wakaoo Films, Casa Media and Immortal Studios. Author Amish Tripathi is also a part of the production team and is quite elated about the upcoming project.

Movie adaptation of Suheldev

Amish Tripathi’s bestseller fiction book, Suheldev – The King Who Saved India, will soon be made into a movie for the Bollywood audience. The plot of the film will chronicle how King Suheldev fought Mahmud of Ghazni, who was also responsible for the destruction caused at the holy Somnath temple. The major attack made King Suheldev take up the decision to fight the Turks by gathering multiple people from around the country. The victory over Mahmud of Ghazni was so grand that no other Turkish army had the courage to enter the country for the next 160 years.

Author Amish Tripathi has also been quite excited about the upcoming silver screen adaption of his book. The author believes that Maharaja Suheldev is one of India’s most consequential heroes from the 11th century, who is relatively unknown amongst the people today. He shed some light on the storyline and said that the tale carries a universal message of unity, cutting across class, caste, and religious barriers. The message is also partially relevant to the modern era. The story sends out the message that when Indians are united, they are unbeatable. Amish Tripathi said that he is delighted about his book being turned into a movie and is excited that it will now reach a wider audience.

Read Current Affairs 2020 For June 26 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Also read Hallmark's Christmas Movies Schedule For 2020; Jingle Bell Pride And Other Films

The film will also feature events from the Battle of Bahraich, which is a major occurrence according to the book, Suheldev – The King Who Saved India. The film will focus on over-the-top war sequences and is hence expected to be a big-budget film. It will also be one of the first few Indian films to be produced using Virtual Production technology. The team is yet to confirm who will play the lead character in this periodic drama.

ANNOUNCEMENT... #Suheldev - the novel by Amish - to be made into a film... Directed by Senthil Kumar... Produced by Wakaoo Films [Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl], Casa Media [Pranav Chaturvedi, Sujay Shankarwar] and Immortal Studios [Anish Tripathi, Aman Gurwada]. pic.twitter.com/hDp5FLL1G9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 25, 2020

Read All 10 Movie Props Location Guide For GTA Online Solomon Event

Also read Rana Daggubati Celebrates 49 Years Of Iconic Telugu Movie 'Prem Nagar'; See Posts

Image Courtesy: Taran Adarsh Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.