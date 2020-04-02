Bharti Singh Calls Kapil Sharma A "positive Person", Pours Warm Birthday Wishes

Kapil Sharma has been making people laugh since ages and has delivered platforms to many through The Kapil Sharma Show. He has introduced young and old comedians to the witty show where they are able to essay their comic talent. One such person is Bharti Singh, who in turn, took to Instagram to wish Kapil Sharma on his birthday. As per her caption, Kapil Sharma happens to be her favourite human being, she has ever met.

The picture that Bharti Singh has shared has Kapil Sharma is sitting on the sets of, The Kapil Sharma show. He is dressed in casual jackets and denim pants with a black T-shirt. The stairs are lit up. Kapil Sharma looks much of a birthday boy in the picture that Bharti Singh shared. Furthermore, Kapil Sharma is all smiles in the picture.

Check out the post that Bharti Singh shared on Kapil Sharma's birthday

Bharti Singh shared the picture through her personal Instagram with a following of over 2.7 million and counting followers. She wrote an emotional caption on the picture and described Kapil Sharma’s off-screen personality which is not much different from his screen performances. She writes, “Wishing a very happy birthday to my favourite human, best brother and an amazing entertainer. Love you loads! You are such a positive person, and there has never been a dull moment around you. I wish and pray the very best for you always, loads of love, luck aur aap isi tarah pure desh ko hasate rahiyee!❤️❤️ #blessed#happiness #love#respect#kappubhai @kapilsharma.” She tagged Kapil and Kapil Sharma responded to her birthday wish. He replied with the words, “Lots of love my super talented lalle.” He poured heart emoticons on the emotional message that Bharti Singh shared.

Here is Kapil Sharma's birthday post-reaction

Snippet Credits: Bharti Singh Instagram

