Actor Bharti Singh's Net Worth Will Definitely Take You By Surprise; Details Inside

Bharti Singh is considered as one of the most successful female comedians in the country. She reportedly made around INR 7 crore through comedy shows and acting. She is loved by the audience for her comic timing, body language, and spontaneous skits.

Bharti Singh is known for her work in various comedy shows. She is one of the few people have impacted Indian comedy in a positive manner. She is also a host and an actor. The comedian has reportedly made INR 7 crore in her career. According to a report by a media portal, she makes around 7-8 lakhs with every show. She is paid a good amount for award shows and various other appearances. Bharti Singh allegedly has two posh cars in her collection. She owns an Audi Q5 and a Mercedes-Benz GL 350, besides owning a house in Mumbai. Bharti Singh has a huge fan following across the country. She got married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a grand ceremony on December 3, 2017, which was extensively followed by her fans. Have a look at the fun couple here.

Bharti Singh’s entertainment for fans

Bharti Singh is one of the comedians who keeps her fans entertained with various TikTok videos. She recently put up a fun video where she can be seen acting like a child. In the video, she is talking about candies, chocolates, and other goodies. The fun video has been taken by the comedian in Dubai, as written by her in the location part of the post. In the caption for the post, she has written how innocent the kid in the TikTok video is. Have a look at the video here.

