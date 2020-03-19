Kapil Sharma Has A Gala Time With His Pals Bharti Singh & Mika Singh, Watch Video

The threat of Coronavirus has increased the fear and panic among the people across the world. Several popular actors have taken a break from their busy schedules due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The production of many films has been put on hold and the actors have got a break from their hectic lives. Some actors have used this break to spend time learning new things or spending quality time with their family etc.

But comedian Kapil Sharma is doing something different. The actor is having a gala time at a house party with his friends. Comedian Kapil Sharma is joined by his wife Ginni Chatrath, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa along with singer Mika Singh for the house party.

Singer Mika Singh took to his social media account to share a glimpse of their house party. In the video, Mika Singh has asked his fans to stay safe amidst the outbreak of COVID-19. He has also asked his followers to stay at home during this critical time. In the video, Kapil Sharma gave a flying kiss to all the viewers.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show's Krushna Abhishek Says 'Neha Kakkar Is Indian Idol's Archana'

Also Read: No Coercive Steps Against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh: HC

Check out the videos here

In an interview with a media publication, Kapil Sharma spoke about his plans during the quarantine period. Kapil Sharma said that he is not planning to leave his house at all. Kapil Sharma added that he will not be meeting anyone unnecessarily. During the self-isolation period, Kapil Sharma said that he has decided to spend time with his daughter by watching the repeat telecast of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Harsh Limbachiyaa Says Bharti Singh Is Blocked On His Phone

Also Read: Man Seeks Arrest Of Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, & Bharti Singh For ''hurting'' Sentiments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.