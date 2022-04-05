Bharti Singh Documents Journey From Enduring Labour Pain To Delivery In New Video; Watch

Stand-up comedian-actor Bharti Singh recently welcomed a baby boy with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The laughter queen from Punjab who enjoys a massive fan following was working till the last day of her pregnancy before giving birth. Just a day after entering into motherhood, the actor took to her YouTube channel and shared a video documenting her journey from going into labour to welcoming her first child.

Bharti and Haarsh are still basking in the surreal moment where the two have been spending some time with the little one. On Monday evening, the couple shared a video on their YouTube channel Life of Limbachiyaa’s in which Bharti Singh documented two days before delivering the baby. The video begins with Bharti talking about experiencing back pain.

Bharti Singh documents her pregnancy journey in new vieo

In the video, Bharti spoke about the pain that she underwent before the labour pain and how she kept it a secret from her family and husband as they would have not let her work. A few minutes later in the video, Bharti recorded herself from the sets of the show she is currently hosting. Soon, she informed that she is experiencing labour pain. A happy and excited Haarsh is seen hugging Bharti.

“I am scared but also excited. I haven’t experienced this kind of fear even before entering the stage,” Bharti is heard saying, in response to which Haarsh said that she is scared because it is her first delivery. “This is your first pregnancy, which is why you are scared. Next time, you won’t be,” Haarsh said, which received a funny look from Bharti who added that she is happy with only one child. However, Haarsh said he wants to have six children. After hearing this, Bharti looks at Haarsh with great annoyance while snubbing him.



After the two reached the hospital, Bharti looked completely nervous and even said, 'I feel like crying as I don’t know what will happen.’ Haarsh in the meanwhile comforts her and gives a tour of the entire room. A nervous Bharti is also seen recording herself at 4:30 am in the morning. She spoke about how much pain she is enduring. She also said she is missing her family, especially her mother. The video ends a few moments before Bharti is taken to the labour room for delivery.

Sharing the video on YouTube, the couple greeted their fans and wrote, “Hamara baby boy is finally here, and he’s healthy. Hame abhi bhi believe nahi ho raha ki hamara baby is here. Dosto ye sachi ek sapne jaisa lag raha hai. The experience to become parents is kaafi zayada emotional. Itni khushi hume kabhi nahi hui. Apne baby ko first-time hold karne ki jo feeling hai is the best. Aap log hume jiss tarha pyaar dete ho ushi tarha hamare bacche ko bhi dena (Our baby boy is finally here and he is healthy. We still can't believe that our baby has finally arrived. It seems to look like a dream. The experience of becoming a parent is really emotional for us and we have not been much happier before than we are now. The way you shower your love on us, please pour some on our baby as well."

IMAGE: Instagram/bharti.laughterqueen