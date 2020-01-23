Krushna Abhishek's 'flying To Dubai' Video Gets Hilarious Response From Bharti Singh

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular stand-up comedy and talk show. It is hosted by Kapil Sharma and features other actors such as Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar and others. The team has flown to Dubai and Krushna uploaded a hilarious video, read to know more.

The Kapil Sharma Show team flies to Dubai

Krushna Abhishek has around 638k followers on his official Instagram handle, where he has been quite active. The artist shared a video in which he was informing the fans that he, along with The Kapil Sharma Show team is going to Dubai for a show. As he turns camera there is Chandan Prabhakar and Bharti Singh.

His co-star from the show, Bharti Singh has a hilarious reaction to the video, as Krushna was saying that they are going to Dubai, but Bharti said that they are going to Jalandhar. It even left Chandan confused who took a few seconds to say that they are going to Dubai. Rajiv Thakur is also seen in the video saying they are going to Dubai.

Krushna Abhishek also uploaded a picture as they reach Dubai. It features Kapil, Kiku, Sumona, Bharti, Chandan, Rajiv and Bharat. Krushna also mentioned that it the first time when the whole team is performing in Dubai together. See the pictures and some other post of Krushna from the sets.

The Kapil Sharma Show revolves around Kapil Sharma and his neighbours in the Shantivan Non Co-operative Housing Society. It is jointly produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia with K9 Films and TEAM (Triumbh Entertainment & Media) as the creative producers. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

