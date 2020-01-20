Bharti Singh On Flirting With Male Celebrities: My Husband Knows That I Am An Artist

One of the most iconic comedienne of India, Bharti Singh has been a part of the industry for more than a decade now. Singh has not only been a part of several reality television shows but also hosted some of the biggest award shows of Bollywood. She has shared the stage with most of the A-listers of Bollywood and often indulges in harmless flirting with male celebrities.

Also Read | Bharti Singh Breaks Her Silence After FIRs Against Her, Raveena Tandon And Farah Khan

Also Read | Bharti Singh Hilariously Roasts Neha Kakkar As She Finds A Groom For The Singer; Watch

Bharti Singh opens up on openly flirting with male celebrities

Bharti Singh is happily married to writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa and in an interview with a global news agency, Bharti was asked whether her husband has ever asked her to avoid the trait. Singh quickly responded to the question saying that her husband knows that she is an artist and she knows her limit. She then added that she has never crossed the limit and it is not like she is not getting any response from the celebrities, she said that they all are senior to her, be it Akshay Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, and according to her it is a lot of fun to flirt with them.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, And Bharti Singh Booked For ‘hurting Religious Sentiments’

She later quipped that girls are jealous of her because they crave to get a glimpse of Salman and she goes about kissing him. However, Bharti and her husband have shared the screen space in multiple shows like Khatra Khatra Khatra, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye, and the couple is all set to soon host an upcoming dancing India's Best Dancer. Regarding the same, Bharti stated that she and Haarsh are excited to do something that is different from comedy and they are working together and having lots of fun as they are more like friends than husband and wife.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh And Farah Khan Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.