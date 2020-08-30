Big B Shares Inspiring KBC S12 Trailer: 'Every Setback Needs To Be Answered With Comeback'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who started filming the twelfth season of the popular game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC) a few days back, took to his Twitter handle to share the first, inspiring trailer of the show. Bachchan wrote, "Its coming back .. KBC .. because every ’setback’ needs to be answered with a ‘comeback’ !!"

Bachchan on his latest blog also wrote, "Rehearsal times are done and now its tech rehearsals on set and within a few days the recordings for KBC... the world changeth .. regulations and conditions need adherence to .. but the will rises .. humanity has fought centuries to drive itself away from adversity .. has found unique ways to overcome the trials and tribulations that nature tests it with."

He further wrote, "We succumb to some we gain victory over the others .. and we continue .. alternatives are found .. humans bear the test and deprived as they are of what they had been accustomed to , they find that little window of survival and breathe again the fresh air of existence."

T 3643 - Its coming back .. KBC .. because every ’setback’ needs to be answered with a ‘comeback’ !!#KBC12 #ComeBack https://t.co/gJBD4d78E0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2020

Bachchan, who recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month, visited a set for the first time since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March forced shut film and TV shoots.

T 3644 - "जिंदगी में कीमत बढ़ानी है, तो तपना पड़ेगा ..!!" ~ Ef Am pic.twitter.com/xIYsGWKTrE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2020

T 3644 - The creative talent of fans and well wishers is beyond measure .. thank you .. love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3B58unCZHM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2020

