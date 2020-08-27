Amitabh Bachchan Shares Behind-the-scenes Look On Twitter From The Sets Of KBC 12

Evergreen Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to start shooting for the 12th season of the most-watched reality television show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor recently shared a glimpse of the behind the scenes from the shooting of the show, as he mentions that the world is now a different place. Read further ahead.

Amitabh Bachchan shared behind the scenes from KBC 12

Recently, on August 27, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official Twitter handle to give fans a glimpse of how it is working amid the pandemic. Through the post, he revealed that as the shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 begins, all the safety measures are in place. Posting pictures of himself from behind the scenes of the shooting, he also reveals that the world has become a different place.

The actor posted three pictures together, one in which he has worn a mask and is walking inside a room, the second in which the actor is sitting on his chair from where he hosts the show, and the third picture is of the footsteps marked for the social distancing on the sets. Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post, “T 3639 - The work routine beginneth .. as does the prep for KBC 12 .. safety , care and precautions all in place .. the World has become a different place .. विश्व एक साथ बदल गया है”.

T 3639 - The work routine beginneth .. as does the prep for KBC 12 .. safety , care and precautions all in place .. the World has become a different place .. विश्व एक साथ बदल गया है ! pic.twitter.com/lMkLYcVNsc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 26, 2020

On the work front

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical movie, Ponniyin Selvan. The movie cast Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Keerthi Suresh as the lead characters. Reportedly, many sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand. The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in Ayaan Mukherji’s most-awaited movie, Brahmastra. The movie is a three-part series and the first part was expected to hit the theatres at the end of 2020. Dharma Productions bankrolled the movie and the release date of the movie will now be postponed due to the global pandemic. He also has the movie Jhund coming up.

