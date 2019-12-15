Big Bang Theory Has The Toughest Exam Question, Netizens' Answers Will Leave You In Splits

Big Bang Theory concluded its 12-year run earlier this year after becoming a cult classic led by a crew of seemingly "nerdy" misfits including actor Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper, Johny Galecki's Leonard Hofstadter, Simon Helberg's Howard Wolowitz, Kunal Nayyar's Raj Koothrapalli, and Kaley Cuoco's character Penny. Penny had been portrayed as a struggling and aspiring actor who worked at a cheesecake factory and lived next door to the nerdy duo, Sheldon and Leonard. The show is now available on various digital streaming platforms for audiences around the world. Earlier today, in one of their quirky tweets, Netflix India asked what they labelled as the toughest exam question.

Take a look at their tweet:

Toughest exam question?



What is Penny's last name in The Big Bang Theory? — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 13, 2019

Do you know the answer?

The big question about Penny's last name sent all the fans of the TV show in a frenzy. Through their comments, the netizens attempted to recall their favourite Big Bang Theory character's last name and all of them have been just as clueless. Penny's last name has apparently never been revealed throughout the 12 seasons of the iconic show. By virtue of being married to actor Johny Galecki's character Leonard Hofstadter, the most popular last name that has been guessed by the fans is Hofstadter. Her father's name had also been associated as her probable last name but no one could answer the question with certainty.

Take a look at some of the hilarious responses by netizens:

Penny free loader!! — Notsobasic (@asnotbasic) December 13, 2019

Penny नज़र 😛 — Vinay Jariya (@abhi_nhi_jariya) December 13, 2019

Penny penny penny — Name?WhoCares? (@ArunraJrocks) December 13, 2019

Cheesecake i guess 😂😂 — Priyam Bharoliya (@pbharoliya11) December 14, 2019

penny wise ? — Kunal Yadav (@defucktive_00) December 13, 2019

Kabhi dhyan nahi diya!😂 pic.twitter.com/5PrsPbBXRi — Piyush Verma (@piyushverma0304) December 13, 2019

Nebraska was it😂 — Maheema Bhatra (@maheema_bhatra) December 13, 2019

Penny IsAFreeLoader — Celer Media (@CelerMedia) December 14, 2019

