Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan To Take His Friendship With Rashami Desai To Next Level?

Arhaan Khan has been in the news ever since it was announced that Rashami Desai will be entering the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. The two have been in the rumour mill for being in a relationship but they have always denied it. Arhaan then went on to enter the show as a wild-card entry.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Here Is What Arhan Khan Had To Say About Rashami Desai

Many even speculated that Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai will be tying the knot inside the house. But all the speculations came crashing down when he was evicted from the house just 15 days later. Now, Arhaan Khan has re-entered the house and this is what he had to say about it.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Evicted In The Latest Weekend Ka Vaar Episode

Arhaan Khan confesses his feelings about Rashami Desai

In an interview to a leading daily newspaper, Arhaan Khan was asked whether he used his good friend Rashami Desai’s name to enter the house. He vehemently denied the same and said that such practices are against his rules.

Arhaan Khan also revealed that he “developed a bond beyond friendship with her” before his eviction. He also confessed to talking openly about her ever since he got out of the house. He said that his affection towards her is because of Rashami’s caring nature for him.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 | Team 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' Visit House During This Weekend Ka Vaar

Arhaan Khan also revealed that Rashami Desai whispered in his ear that she loves him while he was exiting the Bigg Boss house. He also confessed to missing her while he was evicted. He also said that he wants to give the relationship some time and hence does not intend to tie the knot anytime soon.

Arhaan Khan also said that he wants to take their friendship to another level now. In a new promotional video by Colors TV, we could see Rashami and Arhaan Khan spending some sweet, cute moments with each other in the house. Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Bagga will also be re-entering the house along with Arhaan Khan.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Who Said What In The Himanshi Khurrana And Shehnaaz Gill Controversy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.