Bigg Boss 13: Who Said What In The Himanshi Khurrana And Shehnaaz Gill Controversy

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game show. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and is telecasted on Colors channel on a daily basis. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama and yelling. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show. Here is the equation of the most talked people of the house Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurrana.

A timeline of Shehnaaz and Himanshi’s equation:

Shehnaaz Gill’s behaviour completely changed when Himanshi Khurrana entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. While Himanshi ignored Shehnaaz at first but later their controversy came out in front of everyone. Shehnaaz Gill had reportedly body shamed and mocked Himanshi Khurrana after the release of her song I Like It. As per reports Shehnaaz even commented about Himanshi’s mother.

Himanshi’s revenge:

Himanshi Khurrana broke her silence about the controversy. She said that she will forgive Shehnaaz only if she apologises to her mother in front of the national television. Shehnaaz, who was talking about their controversy to everyone in the house, was told by Salman to sort their issues by directly talking to each other instead of involving everyone in the house.

Shehnaaz felt sidelined and insecure:

Shehnaaz Gill who was close to Sidharth Shukla, after Himanshi’s entry, started feeling insecure and sidelined as her friend would not talk to her properly in the house. Everyone in the house drifted away from Shehnaaz Gill after knowing about the controversy.

Current equation:

Both Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurrana have not become friends yet. In a recent task, they were also seen pushing each other. Not only Shehnaaz and Himanshi, but Sidharth and Asim are also the most talked-about people of the house. Everyone along with Shehnaaz Gill balmed Himanshi Khurrana for the differences between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Will they become friends? Will they be rivals forever? Stay tuned for further updates.

