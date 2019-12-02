Bigg Boss 13 | Team 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' Visit House During This Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 13 has crossed its first finale stage. However, the fights in the house only seem to increase. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episodes were filled with drama. Read to know more.

Bigg Boss 13- Weekend Ka Vaar episodes written updates

Saturday

Salman Khan entered the sets of Bigg Boss 13 to the tune of ‘Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya’ and finally seemed happy with the housemates. Salman thanked the fans for their immense love towards the show and the great TRPs of Bigg Boss 13. He showed the audience a clip from inside the house, where Bigg Boss announced that the show is a super-hit, and is, in fact, the most successful season of Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss also informed the housemates about a five weeks’ extension of the season. All the contestants seemed happy, while Rashami and Siddharth had mixed feelings. Salman Khan then moved on to the next topic. He showed another clip from inside the house, where Rashami and Vishal decided to eat some pasta from the luxury budget, which wasn’t meant for them. The next morning Bigg Boss called both of them to the confession room and asked them to keep all the luxury budget items back in the store-room as a punishment. Bigg Boss also warned them that no item should remain, as that would make the housemates suffer during the rationing. This resulted in a verbal argument between the housemates.

After the fight, all the housemates were scattered, minding their own business. While Asim was sleeping and Bhau wanted to go swimming, Shehnaaz and Siddharth realised that the superstar host is about to appear on the television. Siddharth Shukla seemed shocked when Salman Khan came on TV. Salman schooled Siddharth for not controlling his anger. He also asked Rashami and Vishal about their pasta theft and questioned why they did so. Salman then asked Siddharth’s take on the matter, who explained how, because of Vishal and Rashami’s stupidity, the whole house had to suffer. Salman Khan then pulled Hindustani Bhau and Shehnaaz’s leg, as Devoleena explained that L3 and L4 mean lumber 3 and 4, which she is affected with. Salman then informed the housemates that there is a possibility of another host taking over during an extended period.

The Vivo caller of the week called for Siddharth Shukla and asked him the reason behind him looking like ‘Paras ka chela’, to which Siddharth said that there is no such thing happening. Salman Khan later told the housemates that he was shocked that nobody stood up against Siddharth Shukla against the captaincy. Salman gave the housemates a task, where he made Siddharth the raja and asked him to form his own team of chess and label each contestant. He tagged Shehnaaz as the haathi, Vishal as the wazir, Bhau as the pyada, and Paras as the ghooda. Salman then asked the contestants if they were okay with the labels they had received. Salman Khan gave an update to the housemates on the nominations and named Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma to be at the bottom two, as they have got the least votes this week. Devoleena Bhattacharjee was asked to leave the show at the moment, due to back injury.

Sunday

The Sunday episode of Weekend Kaa Vaar started with Rashami Desai weeping inconsolably because of the exit of her closest friend from the house, Devoleena Chatterjee. There was palpable tension regarding the eliminations as the two names taken by the host Salman Khan who received the least votes, were Paras and Mahira. Salman Khan appreciated the directors, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, for the two music videos that had been made inside the house a couple of days ago. Both of them won a word of praise from Salman Khan, who later also added that Shehnaaz’s video got more appreciation from the audience. Soon after that, it was time for the ‘Galat Fehmi Ke Gubbare’ task, which shows the real face of the housemates and has become a ritual on the Weekend ka Vaar. While Salman was not in the house, Rashami was seen talking to Shefali Jariwala and Arti Singh about the near-kiss she shot with Siddharth Shukla during the video and how uncomfortable she was with it. Salman moved back to the studio and invited the Pati Patni Aur Woh trio, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, who were there to promote their film and also interact with the housemates. As the three entered the house, they made the housemates play a game. They declared that the housemates would be divided into groups of three and they would have to unanimously announce the ‘WOH’ amongst them, based on the questions the three actors asked them. The fun task saw Shehnaaz, Vishal, Rashami and Bhau - all getting blackface.

Salman played Dumb Charades with Headphones with Kartik, Bhumi, and Ananya. It was a hilarious attempt at reading the lips of the other players. The game resulted in Ananya’s segment making all burst out laughing. This segment ended with Salman Khan shaking a leg with Pati Patni Aur Woh trio to their hit song, Dheeme Dheeme. Salman Khan went back to the house and played 'Kaun Kitne Paani Mein Hai', which was a fun game where Salman asked housemates a series of questions about a contestant and with every ‘yes’, the contestant had to step down into the swimming pool. Asim Riaz, Shefali, Shehnaz, Himanshi, Vishal and Bhau had to step into the pool, with the Bhau segment making everyone laugh. Divya Khosla Kumar was the second guest on the show who was there to promote her new song video. Salman ended the episode by asking all housemates to pick a contestant by majority votes, depending on the most contribution to the show. He also informed the housemates that, the contestant would be given immunity from elimination in the next round. Shehnaaz got the maximum support and was granted immunity. As a parting shot, we got a peek into the new music video, featuring Sidharth and Shehnaaz who romance each other to the hit song, Ishq Wala Love. Salman Khan ended the episode on a happy note. Stay tuned.

