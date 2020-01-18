Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Glad Rashami Desai Did Not Meet Arhaan Khan During Family Week

Bigg Boss 13 enjoys a huge fan following which is fast increasing with each passing episode. The audience and viewers never leave any stone unturned to express their point of view or also lend their support for their favourite contestant. Recently, during the captaincy task, the family week welcomed many near and dear ones of Bigg Boss 13's contestants which was indeed an emotional affair to witness. Rashami who was upset seeing other housemates greet their family also received a huge surprise in the form of her nephew and niece with whom she had a teary-eyed reunion. The kids also made Rashami become friends again with Sidharth Shukla.

Arti Singh revealed why she is glad

Later Rashami was having a conversation with Arti Singh in the episode wherein she spoke about her reunion with her nephew and niece. Arti reveals that she is glad that Bigg Boss did not send Arhaan Khan to meet Rashami. She also revealed that she does not care if this statement of hers sounds insensitive to someone but she is really happy that the kids entered the house instead of Arhaan to meet Rashami. Not only Arti, even the evicted contestant and Rashami's close friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee also seem to agree that Arhaan is not 'suitable' for Rashami.

Devoleena also took a dig at Arhaan on her social media

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor left a tweet on her social media where she hinted that Rashami is much better without Arhaan inside the house. It is not a hidden fact that Arhaan and Rashami's relationship has been embroiled in several controversies. Arhaan had hidden about his child from his previous marriage from Rashami which was revealed by the host Salman Khan. Just when things were again settling down between the two, Arhaan told Shefali Bagga about Rashami's troubled financial phase which again led her to have second thoughts about their relationship. According to media reports, Arhaan had also asked the team of the show for Rashami's house keys which he was reportedly denied.

Mithuuuuu i love youuuu❤️ i am loving my mithuuu.i knew and i am sure #mithu is 100% better without #ramlal@TheRashamiDesai #BB13 #Devoshmi — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) January 17, 2020

