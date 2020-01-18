The Debate
'Bigg Boss 13' Vote Can End Journey Of Vishal Or Madhurima, Netizens Predict

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 vote can soon evict contestants Madhurima Tuli or Vishal Aditya Singh this week. The netizens predict which contestant will be shown the door.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13 vote

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 must be ecstatic as Bigg Boss 13 has now broken all TRP records according to BARC India. The 13th edition of the show is on the peak of its popularity by being on the top position for several weeks now. This week saw all the housemates getting nominated for the eviction.

In such a scenario, fans are waiting with bated breath to see whose journey will be over in the show after coming so close to the finale. Fans are inevitably taking it to social media to predict who will be leaving the house this weekend and are also lending adequate support to their favourite contestant so that they can be saved this weekend. Here's what they have to say. 

Also Read: From Rashami Desai To Asim Riaz, Here Are Most Stylish Contestants Of Bigg Boss 13

Fans tweet their opinion regarding the eviction this week 

It is not a hidden fact that contestants Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh created a high octane drama this week inside the house. Madhurima hit Vishal with a frying pan after the latter threw water on her. The two were punished by Bigg Boss and were declared no longer to be participants of the show. Inevitably, fans are predicting that there are high chances of either of these two leaving the house this weekend. Check out the tweets. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Meet Their Family Members But At The Cost Of Captaincy Task

Netizens give their views on who will be evicted

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: If Paras And Mahira Became A Couple, THIS Will Be Their Combined Net Worth

Photo Courtesy: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram, Madhurima Tuli Instagram

 

 

Published:
