'Bigg Boss 13' Vote Can End Journey Of Vishal Or Madhurima, Netizens Predict

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 must be ecstatic as Bigg Boss 13 has now broken all TRP records according to BARC India. The 13th edition of the show is on the peak of its popularity by being on the top position for several weeks now. This week saw all the housemates getting nominated for the eviction.

In such a scenario, fans are waiting with bated breath to see whose journey will be over in the show after coming so close to the finale. Fans are inevitably taking it to social media to predict who will be leaving the house this weekend and are also lending adequate support to their favourite contestant so that they can be saved this weekend. Here's what they have to say.

Fans tweet their opinion regarding the eviction this week

It is not a hidden fact that contestants Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh created a high octane drama this week inside the house. Madhurima hit Vishal with a frying pan after the latter threw water on her. The two were punished by Bigg Boss and were declared no longer to be participants of the show. Inevitably, fans are predicting that there are high chances of either of these two leaving the house this weekend. Check out the tweets.

Netizens give their views on who will be evicted

#MadhurimaTuli Eviction is big relief for #BiggBoss contestants specially #VishalAdityaSingh . She is too aggressive. — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) January 18, 2020

What the hell is this ?



And she'll get a further 2 weeks nomination! And again on weekend fir kisi ki anniversary hogi and NO EVICTION!@BiggBoss you hv gone insane !..#AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/JnMstPr7UG — Pratishtha❤️ 🌟Asim Squad (@Khanna_004) January 15, 2020

Thank God madhurima Is out now if there is any double eviction plz mahira /shefali should leav — Mehwish (@Mehwish96503037) January 17, 2020

Idk whether eviction news is correct or not but i really want to see her in the house, she is the strongest female contestant#DontEvictMadhurimaTuli@ColorsTV @BiggBoss @justvoot @EndemolShineIND — Janhki (@janhki) January 12, 2020

Vishaal instigates Madhu & he knows her reaction is violent.He should stay He fights & than saves her from eviction.Utter rubbish.Madhu is wrong in hitting him.But than he mentally tortures her & she does both.Both should be thrown https://t.co/OpRBvgReHx u r nt promotg violence. — Reema kumar (@Reemakumar17) January 16, 2020

Photo Courtesy: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram, Madhurima Tuli Instagram

