Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Makes An Endearing Revelation About Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 enjoys a massive fan following and it is fast increasing with each passing episode. The audience and viewers never miss an opportunity to express their point of view or also lend their support for their favourite contestant. Recently, during the captaincy task, the family week welcomed many near and dear ones of Bigg Boss 13's contestants which was indeed an emotional affair.

The task also saw arch-rivals Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla warm up to each other. The two also had a heartfelt conversation about Rashami's nephew and niece who are also fond of Sidharth. In the episode, the viewers saw Rashami also making an endearing revelation about Sidharth to Arti Singh.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai Hug It Out, Is A New Equation On Cards?

Rashami reveals to Arti that Sidharth has always been good with kids

Rashami told Arti that her nephew and niece wanted to meet Sidharth first out of all the other contestants as they were already quite fond of him. Rashami further told that Sidharth has always been good with kids and that whenever, her nephew and niece used to visit the sets of their show Dil Se Dil Tak, they used to have a gala time while playing with Sidharth. It was truly a wonderful treat for all the die-hard fans of the Balika Vadhu actor to know this adorable side of him. Meanwhile, fans are loving this newfound friendship between Sidharth and Rashami.

Sidharth was also seen consoling Rashami when she broke down

The family week also saw Sidharth's mother, Rita Shukla enter the house where she had an emotional reunion with her son. Sidharth introduced Rashami to his mother as someone who always works on his patience. Rashami Desai then tells Sidharth's mom that they have indeed been each other's support in the house.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor was also seen consoling his former co-star when she broke down during the task as nobody had visited her from her family during the task. It will be interesting to see how their dynamics affect the game in the upcoming episodes.

Also Read: From Rashami Desai To Asim Riaz, Here Are Most Stylish Contestants Of Bigg Boss 13

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Meet Their Family Members But At The Cost Of Captaincy Task

Promo Courtesy: Colors TV

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.