Bigg Boss 13: Contestants Who Were Asked To Leave The House

Bigg Boss is a widely popular Indian television show, where contestants live together under the eye of the camera 24x7 for months. The contestants are isolated from the outside world and are eventually voted out until the last one remains, who claims the cash prize. Currently, Bigg Boss 13 is going on.

In this show, the contestants with the least number of public votes in their favour are eventually eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. While the contestants are in the house, there are several interactions and fights that happen between them. Throughout the history of the show, some of the contestants have been fired from the BB house for their unacceptable behaviour. Take a look at the people who were fired by the Bigg Boss himself.

Madhurima Tuli

During her stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house, wild-card contestant Madhurima Tuli was frequently in the news for her continuous fights with ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. The former couple would often exchange harsh words and things took an ugly turn when Madhurima got violent. It happened after Vishal was teasing her and she hit him with a pan. The actress received a lot of criticism for her action and was soon ousted from the show.

Priyank Sharma

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman showed a clip in which Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta were shown fighting about the latter’s sexual preference. Priyank escalated this and turned it into physical violence. A furious Salman Khan then asked him to leave the house.

Priyanka Jagga

Salman cancelled Priyanka Jagga for the personal comments she made against Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi's deceased mother. But it was her arguing nature that backfired. She was asked by Salman to leave the show.

Ajaz Khan

The actor was thrown out of the house for physical violence. After a heated argument, Ajaz got into a fistfight with Ali Quli Mirza. Ajaz even attempted to strangle Ali.

