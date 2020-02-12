Bigg Boss 13: Times When Contestants's Personal Life Was Brought On The Forefront

Bigg Boss 13 is all geared up for its upcoming grand finale on Saturday. Just like every season, Bigg Boss 13 has been at the top position of the TRP charts, as the contestants have successfully managed to entertain the audience since the show’s inception. Here are some of the instances when the personal life of the contestants was brought on the forefront.

Recently, the media questioned Asim Riaz about his relationship matter outside the house. He was continuously counter questioned over every statement he gave. Asim Riaz was slammed with the title of being a liar.

During the connection week, Himanshi Khurana entered the house being Asim Riaz's connection on the show. Asim proposed Himanshi in the house. Questioning his actions, Salman Khan put forth some relationship situations of Asim Riaz which is outside the house. The host also warned him to stay committed to his words.

In this 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman Khan lashed out at Paras Chhabra. He asked Paras Chhabra about his current relationship status with Akanksha Puri. The Dabangg actor also revealed that Paras' clothes and shoes are sent by Akanksha to the house.

During the captaincy task where every contestants' family members showed up, Paras Chhbara's mother talked about some personal insights of Paras' life on the show. She warned him to behave in the house. She further said indirectly that Akanksha was not happy about his actions.

In one of the weekend's episodes, Salman Khan revealed the truth about Arhaan Khan's life. He told Rashami that he was not only married to someone outside but also had a kid. Rashami and Arhaan Khan's personal life was put forth several times this season.

