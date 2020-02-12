Bigg Boss 13: Did Sidharth Shukla Reveal That He ‘liked’ Rashami Desai? Watch Video

The 13th season of Bigg Boss is nearing its final conclusion after entertaining the audience for four successful months on television. The makers of Bigg Boss 13 are leaving no stones unturned to make the finale week of season 13 equally memorable, as they have kept a special episode in store for the viewers, in which the contestants of Bigg Boss will make some lesser-known revelations. While contestants like Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra managed to justify the accusations hurled by the audience, Sidharth Shukla made a shocking revelation about her estranged relationship with Rashami. In the upcoming episode, Sidharth can be seen talking about the time when he really 'liked' Rashami.

Sidharth reveals that Rashami's relationship keeps changing every month

This was in relation to the questions which will be hurled at him regarding his and Rashami's relationship in tonight's episode. However, Sidharth also spoke about their controversy and fights which took place on the set of their show, Dil Se Dil Tak. He revealed that Rashami was spinning out several lies about him. He also said that there were several news articles which were giving out wrong information about him for which he allegedly blamed Rashami. When asked about where does his relationship with Rashami stand now, he takes a jibe at her by saying that her relationship keeps on changing every month.

Rashami revealed that Sidharth is close to her niece Bhavya

The promo also saw Rashami telling Sidharth that if he will 'taunt' her, even she will respond to him with a taunt. Rashami on her part also made several revelations about her past relationship with Sidharth. Rashami revealed that Sidharth had tried to shorten her lines on Dil Se Dil Tak. Adding to the same, Rashami also remarked that Sidharth is a 10-year old in a grown up's body, as he favours those who pampers him. However, Rashami revealed that Sidharth shares a cordial relationship with her niece Bhavya and likes children.

Image and Promo Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram, Rashami Desai Instagram, Colors TV Twitter

