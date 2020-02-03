Bigg Boss 13's Ex Contestant Dalljiet Kaur Is Giving Us Some Major Fashion Goals, See Pics

Dalljiet Kaur is a popular face in the Indian television industry. She is primarily known for her portrayals of Niyati in Kulvaddhu, Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka. Dalljiet participated in Nach Baliye with now ex-husband, Shaleen Bhanot, and the two won the season. In 2019, she participated in India’s most-watched reality television show Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant.

Unfortunately, Dalljiet got eliminated from the show within the first few weeks. She is not only a fantastic actor, but also likes to keep her style game on point. Dalljiet Kaur is giving us some major fashion goals, and here’s how-

Dalljiet Kaur is giving us some major fashion goals

Beach outfits

Dalljiet Kaur is seen posing in these quirky and adorable beach outfits.

Casual outfits

The actress opts for several chic and fun looks for her casual outings. Dalljiet sure knows how to style her outfits.

Ethnic outfits

Dalljiet Kaur looks like a dream in these beautiful ethnic outfits.

