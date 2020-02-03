Sunny Leone Outfits To Take Inspiration From For Traditional Wear; See Pics

Karenjit Kaur Vohra, also known as Sunny Leone, is an Indian film actor and model. She has hosted several reality shows, award shows, and has also appeared in popular Indian reality television show Bigg Boss in the year 2011. Sunny Leone has a huge fan following and is adored by her fans for her fashion sense and bold fashion choices. From pretty dresses to Indian traditional wear, Sunny Leone is believed to rock all the outfits she carries. Here is a list of her Indian traditional wear one can take inspiration from. Check out the list of Sunny Leone outfits below.

Blue ensemble

Sunny Leone outfits include a blue ensemble that inspiration can be taken from for this wedding season. She can be seen wearing a full-sleeved blue embroidered kurta with mirror work on it. For accessories, Sunny Leone is wearing chandelier earrings and has a ring in her finger. To complete the outfit, Sunny is carrying a blue dupatta with a pink and golden border and golden pair of sandals. Her make up is minimum and hair is neatly tied at the back in a low bun. Check out the posts below.

Red ruffle saree

Sunny Leone outfits include a red ruffled saree with a golden embroidered blouse. She had also worn a belt with it to enhance her waistline. Sunny was seen wearing minimal makeup and golden hoops for accessories. She had left her hair open with a side parting and had casually thrown it back.

Pink Lehenga

Sunny Leone outfits include a gorgeous lehenga choli. She was seen in a light pink embroidered lehenga choli with a shrug that was an ombre pink colour. For make-up, Sunny chose to go for a natural makeup look but wore a bright pink lipstick to complete her look. She left her hair open in soft curls and a side parting.

Image Credits: Sunny Leone Instagram

