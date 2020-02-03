Union Budget
Sheetal Thakur's Vibrant Outfits That Are Perfect Spring Staples

Bollywood News

Sheetal Thakur is known for her role in the Punjabi film, 'Bambukat'. She is also noted for her style. Here are some of her best looks for spring.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sheetal Thakur

Sheetal Thakur is known for her portrayal of Sammi in Punjabi film Bambukat. The actor has worked on various OTT platforms. Nowadays, she is busy promoting her upcoming Zee5 original film Shukranu alongside Divyendu V Sharmaa. Besides her acting chops, Sheetal Thakur is also known for her charming smile and impeccable sartorial choices. Therefore, we have listed down her best looks to inspire your spring wardrobe. 

 

Here are Sheetal Thakur’s voguish looks to inspire you 

 

1. A strappy dress featuring pleats 

Sheetal Thakur has donned a multi-coloured pleated dress. She has paired her outfit with a similar multi-hued hoop earring. For a complete look, she has kept her bouncy hair open and worn beige heels.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on

Also read: Chhapaak Actor Vikrant Massey's And Girlfriend Sheetal Thakur Have A Secret Roka?

2. A red-white Kurti

The Bambukat actor is slaying the desi look in this classic Kurti teamed up with white leggings. Sheetal Thakur is wearing a red shaded kurta featuring a white floral print. She has sported Jhumkas and a bright clutch bag to round off the look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on

Also read: 'Chhapaak' Actor Vikrant Massey Confirms Engagement With Sheetal Thakur, Read Here

3. A floral printed wrap-around top

Sheetal Thakur is acing the casual look in this vibrant wrap-around top over blue jeans. The Shukranu actor has worn a red top featuring a plunging neckline. She has completed her look with a red lip shade and sleek low ponytail. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on

4. A mustard yellow spring dress

Sheetal Thakur is rocking the look in a basic attire. She has donned a closed neck yellow dress. Thakur has kept the look classic by keeping her fresh hair open. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on

Also read: Vikrant Massey Reveals His Wedding Plans With Fiancé Sheetal Thakur

Also read: Vikrant Massey Engaged To Sheetal Thakur: Photos Of The Couple Are Oh-so-romantic

 

 

Published:
