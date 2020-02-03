Sheetal Thakur's Vibrant Outfits That Are Perfect Spring Staples

Sheetal Thakur is known for her portrayal of Sammi in Punjabi film Bambukat. The actor has worked on various OTT platforms. Nowadays, she is busy promoting her upcoming Zee5 original film Shukranu alongside Divyendu V Sharmaa. Besides her acting chops, Sheetal Thakur is also known for her charming smile and impeccable sartorial choices. Therefore, we have listed down her best looks to inspire your spring wardrobe.

Here are Sheetal Thakur’s voguish looks to inspire you

1. A strappy dress featuring pleats

Sheetal Thakur has donned a multi-coloured pleated dress. She has paired her outfit with a similar multi-hued hoop earring. For a complete look, she has kept her bouncy hair open and worn beige heels.

2. A red-white Kurti

The Bambukat actor is slaying the desi look in this classic Kurti teamed up with white leggings. Sheetal Thakur is wearing a red shaded kurta featuring a white floral print. She has sported Jhumkas and a bright clutch bag to round off the look.

3. A floral printed wrap-around top

Sheetal Thakur is acing the casual look in this vibrant wrap-around top over blue jeans. The Shukranu actor has worn a red top featuring a plunging neckline. She has completed her look with a red lip shade and sleek low ponytail.

4. A mustard yellow spring dress

Sheetal Thakur is rocking the look in a basic attire. She has donned a closed neck yellow dress. Thakur has kept the look classic by keeping her fresh hair open.

